Praise from diplomatic community for outgoing Pakistani envoy

UITED NATIONS, Oct 01 (APP):Tributes poured in for the outgoing Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi from her counterparts at as the news spread that she was leaving the post.

In a stream of messages to Dr. Lodhi, ambassadors and permanent representatives praised her diplomatic and political skills and the way she promoted Pakistan’s cause at the world body.

“You are one of a kind – a savvy, wise, experienced diplomat, endowed with a great sense of humour and a lot of compassion,” Jordan’s ambassador said. “Will miss your warm hospitality. The UN & NY will not be the same.”

Lebanon’s ambassador said, “You are an amazing diplomat and an asset to your country and to women everywhere. You set a new standard for being a representative of one’s country. ”