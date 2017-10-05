PR to introduce train protection system: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique on Thursday said PR was introducing a system
to overcome train accidents first time in 125 year
history of the railways.
Addressing a high level meeting held here at the PR Headquarters,
he said Train Approaching Warning System at all level
crossings across the country and Train Collision Avoiding System
in locomotives were being installed on experimental basis.
The minister said train protection systems were need of the
time and delay in installation of such systems would not be
tolerated.
He directed that SOPs should be made to protect these systems
from rain or weather and these should also work in hot or cold
weather.
Earlier, in a briefing about the systems, it was informed
that 5-model systems would be installed by the first week of
December and these systems would be wireless.
It was told that sensors would be installed along both sides
of the rail at 3 kilometer of every level crossing which would
be operated through solar energy for continuous operation.
“Both Light and Alarm will be attached and record of alarm
and videos can be saved for 15 days,” told the meeting.
It was also informed that regulations of the systems would be
part of the curriculum of the drivers of locomotives.
PR Advisor to Minister Anjum Pervaiz, Acting CEO Hummaiyun
Rasheed and other senior officers attended the meeting.
