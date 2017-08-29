PR revenue jumped to Rs 50 bln: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Tuesday chaired a briefing on Pakistan Railways at the
PM office.
The meeting was informed that in 2012-13 total revenue
from passenger operations stood at Rs 18.20 billion which had
increased almost three times to Rs 50 billion.
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the
prime minister about various measures that were taken during
the past four years for the revival of railway.
The prime minister appreciated the efforts made for the
revival of railway and stressed upon the need for adoption of
modern practices for improvement of infrastructure and
providing quality services to the passengers which should
remain top priority of the ministry.
The railways minister said as a result of adoption of a
comprehensive business strategy, infrastructure investment,
tariff rationalization, introduction of right mix of service
and emphasis on better and transparent management, significant
increase of passenger and freight revenues had been achieved.
The ministry was now working on a modernization and
upgradation plan for the railway, he added.
Similarly, the revenue from freight operations has also
increased from 1.500 billion to Rs. 12.420 billion during the
same period, said PM Office media wing in a press release..
The government, the minister was, committed to transform the
organization into a vibrant and fast improving entity capable
of service delivery at international standards.
Talking about the future plans, the minister briefed the
prime minister about early harvest project under CPEC that
included upgradation of existing main line ML-1 (from Peshawar
to Karachi) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian.
