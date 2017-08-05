LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has called upon the railways staff and officer to
work with more dedication and passion.
Presenting priority agenda of the railways in a meeting
with principal officers at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday,
he said that restoration of railways was a national responsibility.
Presenting his priorities, he said that new service structure
of the PR employees, upgrading railway workshops, Pipri Marshalling
yard, washing-line, upgradation of railway stations and coaches,
completion of computerisation of railway land, restoration of
Sibbi-Harnai section and Kohat-Rawalpindi railcar, dry-cleaning
of trains, implementation of anti-accident system and setting up
of railway system in Gawadar were priorities of the PR administration.
He also ordered for starting work on China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) projects and maintenance of local and Chinese
locomotives.
The minister said that a lot of work on the defined agenda
had been completed and foundation of future projects had been
laid, adding that these all projects were in pipeline and now
only a hard work is needed to complete them in time.
He expressed his hope that all projects would be completed with
struggle, honesty and merit under his guideline.
He directed the officials concerned to speed up work on
project of induction of new coaches for operation of new trains.
Officers congratulated Khawaja Saad Rafique on his re-appointment
as minister railways.
PR CEO Javed Anwar, Advisor Railways Anjum Pervaiz, member finance
Ghulam Mustafa and other senior officers attended the meeting.
PR minister asks officers to work with more dedication
LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja