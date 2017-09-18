PR, JazzCash enter agreement for payment of e-tickets

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR)
and JazzCash on Monday signed an agreement to
facilitate the passengers for payment of online
tickets across the country.
According to the agreement, customers can now
book their tickets online through the Pakistan Railways
website or Mobile App, after which
they would be able to pay for their booked e-tickets
via JazzCash Mobile Accounts, JazzCash agents or
debit/credit card of any bank.
The solution will also revamp the online ticked
fees financial reporting and reconciliation mechanism
at PR. The service has been integrated
with JazzCash mobile application and web based interface.
Speaking in a simple ceremony held here at a
local hotel, Federal Minister for PR Khawaja Saad Rafique said
Pakistan has experienced an unprecedented turnaround
in last four years, adding that “we have realised that the
organisation can grow only if it keeps itself abreast with the new technologies of the world”.
He said that “By uplifting Pakistan Railways we have
been able to attract 20 million more passengers and to
further facilitate them we have opted for IT solutions,
adding that we have not only introduced e-ticket but are also
making it hassle free for the passengers”.
Saad said PR was running on
127-year-old SOPs set by the British rulers, now it
has been entered into a digital era from which passengers
would get more facilities in future.
He said that now a hardworking team has set a
direction for the progress of the department, adding that
freight has been doubled and all this became possible
through a joint venture of all employees of the department
including gang men and CEO.
He said that with the help of local experts,
PR prepared its own model and made a firm
commitment to restore the department,adding that almost
50 percent work has been completed.
He said that there is no shortage of honest employees
in the departments but they should be given honour and
dignity adding that `right man for right job’ policy had
been adopted in the department.
Earlier, highlighting the features of the agreement,
CEO Railways Javed Anwar Bobak said that passengers would be
able to get facility from 45,000 Railways and UBL outlets,
80,000 JazzCash branches and 5.5 million Jazz mobile users.
