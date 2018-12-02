ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Pakistan Railway has set yet another record by generating revenue of Rs 60.55 million in a day (November 1) from sale of around 51,610 passenger tickets.
According to a Railway spokesperson, the passenger tickets worth above Rs 20 million were sold through e-ticketing. The record sale of tickets is expected to bring in a huge revenue to Pakistan Railway.
PR earns record Rs 60.55 mln in a day from 51,610 passenger tickets sale
ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Pakistan Railway has set yet another record by generating revenue of Rs 60.55 million in a day (November 1) from sale of around 51,610 passenger tickets.