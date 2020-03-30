PR converts more than 30 coaches into quarantine

LAHORE, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Railways (PR) in all its division has converted more than 30 AC business and AC sleeper coaches into quarantine.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Railway Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani inspected mobile quarantine coaches at Rawalpindi railway station.

In Lahore four AC sleeper coaches had been converted into quarantine, six AC/Business sleeper coaches in Rawalpindi, five coaches in Karachi in which three were AC sleeper coaches and two AC business coaches, in Sukkur three AC/business sleeper coaches, in Peshawar two AC/Business sleeper coaches, in Multan two AC/Business sleeper coaches and two AC/business sleeper coaches in Quetta had been converted into quarantine.

All possible facilities including oxygen cylinder had been arranged in isolation cabins for suspected Coronavirus patients.

Almost more than 300 suspected patients could be isolated in these bogies.

Medical staff of Pakistan Railways would perform duty in these emergency isolation bogies round the clock and if needed provincial and federal governments could also use these bogies. In case of emergency engine could be attached with these bogies to move them from one place to another.

It is pertinent to mention here that railways had already created quarantine wards in all its hospitals.

The Minister had also directed the PR to prepare mobile isolation coaches comprising 2000 beds keeping in view the current situation.