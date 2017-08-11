ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Railways is all set to
inaugurate Azadi Special Train from Margalla Station, Islamabad on August
12th (Saturday).
The Azadi Train will be inaugurated by Minister for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, said a press
release issued here by the Ministry of Railways on Friday.
The ministry of Railways has invited diplomats, parliamentarians and
federal secretaries to attend the event.
The Ministry has always played a significant part in celebrating
national events. This is the third time that Azadi Train has been prepared by Pakistan Railways at Carriage Factory Islamabad.
Apart from this, previous year Pakistan Railways also commenced
Christmas Peace Train.
PR all set to inaugurate Azadi Train
ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Railways is all set to