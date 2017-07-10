PPP’s Saeed Ghani wins Karachi by-election

KARACHI, July 09 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate
Saeed Ghani Sunday won by-election in the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-114.
According to unofficial result, PPP’s Saeed Ghani received 23,840
votes, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Kamran Tessori trailed behind with 18,106 votes.
While the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali
Akhter Gujjar secured 5,353 votes, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI)
Muhammad Najeeb Haroon 5,098 votes and Jamat-e-Islami’s candidate
Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon got 1,661 votes.
The polling in the constituency was held in a peaceful manner
at 92 designated polling stations set up for 193,892 registered
voters. There were more than 20 contenders in the field.
