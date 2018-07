ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Makhdoom Jameel ul Zaman has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-223 Matiari by securing 109,960 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, GDA’s candidate Makhdoom Fazal Hussain Qureshi stood second by getting 50,366 votes. The third position was grabbed by Farhat Yasmeen of Mutahida Majlis e Amal with 6,101 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.01%.