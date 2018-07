ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Jam Khan Shoro has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-62 Hyderabad-01 by securing 35,275 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, GDA’s candidate Ayaz Lateef Paleejo stood second by getting 13,631 votes. The third position was grabbed by Mehfooz ur Rehman of PTI with 4,387 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 42.99%.