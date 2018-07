ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Qadir Patel has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-248 Karachi West-01 by securing 35,124 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Sardar Azeez stood second by getting 34,101 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Salman Khan of PML-N with 20,732 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 41.11%.