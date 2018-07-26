PPPP’s Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah wins PS-48

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-48 Mirpurkhas-II by securing 38,097 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah stood second by getting 36,241 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Chanesar by 1,481 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 64.22 %.