PPPP’s Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani wins PS-86

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-86 Dadu-IV by securing 43,691 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s candidate Banda Ali Leghari stood second by getting 38,756 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan’s candidate Abdul Hakim Babar with 1,622 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 51.42 %.