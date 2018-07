ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Nauman Islam Shaikh won election from National Assembly constituency NA-207 Sukkur-II by securing 69,379 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mubeen Ahmed of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf stood second by getting 60,089 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Syed Muhammad Ayoub of Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan by getting 20,400 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 46.47%.