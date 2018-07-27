PPPP’s Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund wins NA-204 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund won election from National Assembly constituency NA-204 Ghotki by securing 99,878 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an independent candidate, Abdul Haq alias Mian Mitha stood second by getting 91,739 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Yousif of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan by getting 7,406 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.37%.