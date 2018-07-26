PPPP’s Ghazanfar Ali Khan wins PP-255 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Ghazanfar Ali Khan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-255 Rahim Yar Khan-I by securing 40,280 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Makhdoom Syed Mohammad Masood Alam stood second by getting 38,954 votes. The third position was grabbed by an independent candidate Malik Azeem Baksh Naich with 10,764 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.62%.