PPPP’s Bashir Ahmed wins PS-70 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Bashir Ahmed has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-70 Badin -I by securing 44,356 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance’s Riaz Muhammad stood second by getting 22,967 votes. The third position was grabbed by Gul Hassan of Muttahidda Majlis-i-Ammal with 2,473 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.67%.