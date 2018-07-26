PPPP,Mir Allah Buksh Talpur wins PS-71

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidateMir Allah Buksh Talpur won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-71 Badin II by securing 38,727 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Allaince (GDA) candidate Mir Abdullah Khan stood second by getting 32,822 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) candidate Ghulam Mustafa by 3,438 votes.

The Voter’s turnout was recorded at 62.37%.