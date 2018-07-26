PPPP Ghulam Murtaza Baloch wins PS-88 election Malir -ii

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan people’s party Parliamentarian candidate Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-88, Malir –ii by securing 22,561votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, TPL candidate Rizwan Ahmad stood second by getting 7,694 votes while MQM Candidate Syed Abul Hassan grabbed third position by securing 5207 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.51%.