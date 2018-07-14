PPP would never support delay in general election:Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said general elections should be held on time

as PPP would never support delay in the election nor it would go to boycott.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned terrorist attack on political gathering of Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar and expressed grief and sorrow over killing of ANP leader Haroon Bilour in the incident.

Such incidents were aimed to create an atmosphere of fear ahead of general elections in the country, he said.

He said PPP was not given level playing field in 2013 elections. Freedom of expression and independent media was vital for level playing field to the political parties, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and interim government were responsible to hold general elections in a free and fair manner. He said they should also address complaints/reservations of all the political parties equally to ensure transparency in the elections.

Benazir Bhutto rendered supreme sacrifice for the people of the country to strengthen democracy, he said and claimed her mission would be completed by the PPP.

He criticized performance of PML-N government saying that Parliament was not given importance to address issues of the people.

He claimed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had failed to serve the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkawa (KPK) where the party was in power.