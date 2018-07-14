PPP to win up-coming election :Nargis Faiz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):A nominated candidate of Pakistan People’s Party, Nargis Faiz from NA-74 Sialkot hoped that PPP would win the

up-coming elections as people had decided to cast their vote in favour of only those candidates who were enjoying good reputation in public.

Talking to APP, she said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and interim government had an important role to play to avoid any kind of polls rigging.

“ECP must stand a firm on this issue and take immediate action if receive any complaint from anywhere. Only genuine politicians and true representatives with having support of the people should come into the parliament.”

She urged the country’s people to cast their vote in favour of those political parties and candidates who really wanted to do something for progress of the country.

Nargis said the people wanted change and expecting from the coming rulers to make real change in the country by initiating development projects for uplift of the society.

She said that PPP had strong election manifesto which address all outstanding issues of the people. She said that the people had widely hailed her party’s manifesto and assuring their support for it.

Past governments did nothing for the welfare of the people and they just misled them through hollow slogans to divert their attention, she added.

She said not a single project was initiated in past tenure for betterment of people.

She said that there were several flaws in education and health policies of past tenures due to their lack of interest in these areas.

She observed now the people were conscious about their basic rights and fully aware about the tactics of such politicians who did nothing for them in past and now again requesting them for vote.