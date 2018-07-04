PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

NAWABSHAH, Jul 04 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Party would prove to be victorious in coming general election with thumping majority as its leadership and workers rendered a lot of sacrifices for the democracy.

He was addressing a press conference here at Zardari House on Wednesday during his election campaign, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh Chief Ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ex Minister Manzoor Wasan and Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal claimed that “Mujhay Keeon nikala” did nothing for poor people of Pakistan nor it gave any program to end poverty in his manifesto while Tehrik Insaf did nothing but made tall claims.

He claimed that PPP if voted to power would introduce “Kisan Card” and “Bhook Mitao Program” to end poverty. He said that water issue in Pakistan has turned serious and India was doing water

terrorism.

He claimed that dams are essential to resolve water issues and PPP would construct new dams when returned to power. He said that three provinces had reservations on the issue of Kalabagh Dam.

Declaring GDA as puppet alliance, it had vested interests, adding that anti PPP alliance has no importance in Sindh.

Bilawal claimed that the aims of PPP are the aims of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for which we would continue to step forward and there is no one to stop us.

He claimed that people are with PPP and their big receptions in small and big cities would be remembered for ever.

To a question regarding election boycott by Pakistan Muslim League (N), he said that boycott of election is not a democratic norm and PPP is against it.

He claimed that if PML(N) is looking its loose in coming election and looking ways to flee then it would not be justified.

He claimed that election is a race and all political parties shall take part in it and people would decide and no one can win the election with show of power and threats.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that some people and circles were finding excuses in delaying the elections, which aims at extracting vested interests.

He claimed that the stance of PPP is of holding of elections in time and the train of democracy shall continue to run. He said that it is the reason, he was visiting streets, towns and cities of Sindh for election and meeting people.

Regarding aliens, he said that there was no such creature. Bilawal claimed that PPP is fully working in Punjab and it would participate in election with full strength.

He said that PPP has ideological differences with other parties and added that alliance can not made with Pakistan Tehrik Insaf as PPP disagree with every policy of PTI.