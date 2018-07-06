PPP to take practical steps for masses’ prosperity: Bilawal

RAHIM YAR KHAN, July 06 (APP)::Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the PPP after

coming into power would take initiatives for the prosperity of farmers and deprived segments of the society.

Addressing a public meeting at Nawazabad, tehsil Sadiqabad, he said the PPP had elected prime minister from South Punjab and now it would establish a separate province to end the deprivation of people of this region.

He said the PPP was committed to continue the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and would utilize its all energies to fulfil the slogan ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (Bread, Clothes and Shelter).

He said the PPP government established 14 universities in Sindh and provided, education, health facilities and clean drinking water to the people of the province.

He said, “We always struggled for raising living standard of the people,” adding the PPP would bring about a revolution for the farmers.

He said the PPP would introduce a policy for crops’ insurance, launch a programme for the prosperity of the poor, issue food cards, and take practical steps to overcome unemployment in the country.

He said they would also take revolutionary steps to revive the national economy.

PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood and others also addressed the public meeting.