PPP to face tough time in next elections: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Peoples Party would face tough time in next general elections.

Many political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), were working in Sindh areas

for clinching the vote bank of the people, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government after coming into power in 2013, focused on improving

the Karachi situation, he said.

He said that peace had been restored in Karachi areas due to the efforts of the present government.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, was a democratic party of the country.

To a question Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PPP could face difficult time for contesting the next

elections in Sindh areas.

He said that the federal government had launched many development projects to facilitate the people

of Sindh province.