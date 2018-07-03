PPP to contest elections on basis of ideology, peoples welfare policies: Bilawal Bhutto

HYDERABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was contesting elections on the basis of ideology and the peoples welfare policies instead of winning or losing the general elections.

He said he came in the field of politics because of assassination of his mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and it is his duty to accomplish her vision of making Pakistan a developed country.

The PPP Chairman expressed these remarks during a brief talk with media persons here outside the residence of Syed Naveed Qamar from where he later led the second leg of his election rally onwards to Matiari, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts.

He said that winning or losing in the general elections was not important for PPP as it always came into power with the support of masses in the past because of its ideology and services for the welfare of the countrymen.

Responding to a question, he termed the Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh a puppet alliance which has no support in the masses. Those who are making hue and cry over water shortage in Sindh were responsible in signing 1991 Water Accord and felt no guilt

of supporting the dictators for construction of dam in the past, he replied to a question.

He said that the provincial governments of Punjab and KPK did nothing for completing the water projects, but it was the PPP government of Sindh which completed over one thousand kilometres lining of canals as well as establishing more than two thousand River Osmosis Plants.

He, however admitted that lot of work needed for accomplishment in water sector which include the establishment of de-salinity plants to ensure availability of water to the people. There is the need that the federal government should provide due right and resources to Sindh for completion of development projects, he added.

Replying to a question about the issues of Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that those who ruled Karachi over 30 years have now been exposed as they did nothing in Karachi. Being the Chief Minister Sindh, he acknowledged that Syed Murad Ali Shah has done great job for resolving the issues of the people of Karachi, which never witnessed in the past.

Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken personal interest in completion of development schemes in Karachi, he said and added that though the issues of Karachi are still addressable which will also resolve by the PPP in future.

Responding to another question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not rule out the outcome of coalition government in federation after general elections. To another question, the PPP Chairman said that all institutions should work within the constitutional framework.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who arrived here early Tuesday morning after leading the election rally right from Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts left to lead the rally again on wards Matiari, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts.