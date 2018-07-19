PPP to bring about reforms in all sectors after winning polls: Bilawal

KASUR, July 19 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the PPP would
bring about reforms in all sectors, including agriculture, health and education, after winning the general election.
Addressing a public gathering at Kashmir Chowk here, he
said the PPP had presented a revaluation manifesto to redress
problems of the masses.
He said the PPP would introduce Benazir Kisan Cards
under which subsidised fertilizers would be provided to
farmers. He added that all crops would be insured so that
farmers could not face financial losses.
Bilawal said the PPP was the only party which was
struggling for ending poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.
He added: “In our last government, we introduced the
Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which is recognised at
global level as a revolutionary step for poverty elimination.”
He said the PPP would expand People’s Poverty Reduction
Programme (PPRP) in the country if the people voted
the PPP in general election. The PPRP had helped to drag
out 800,000 families from poverty in Sindh, he added.
Bilawal urged the people to vote for his candidates to
make the country prosperous and progressive. He said that he
started his politics with a sole aim to accomplish the mission of
his grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto
Shaheed.
“My goal is serving the masses to raise their living
standard,” he said and added, “My struggle is only for rights
of the masses not for power.”
Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the party’s workers
at Kashmir Chowk.