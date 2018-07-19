PPP to bring about reforms in all sectors after winning polls: Bilawal

KASUR, July 19 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the PPP would

bring about reforms in all sectors, including agriculture, health and education, after winning the general election.

Addressing a public gathering at Kashmir Chowk here, he

said the PPP had presented a revaluation manifesto to redress

problems of the masses.

He said the PPP would introduce Benazir Kisan Cards

under which subsidised fertilizers would be provided to

farmers. He added that all crops would be insured so that

farmers could not face financial losses.

Bilawal said the PPP was the only party which was

struggling for ending poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.

He added: “In our last government, we introduced the

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which is recognised at

global level as a revolutionary step for poverty elimination.”

He said the PPP would expand People’s Poverty Reduction

Programme (PPRP) in the country if the people voted

the PPP in general election. The PPRP had helped to drag

out 800,000 families from poverty in Sindh, he added.

Bilawal urged the people to vote for his candidates to

make the country prosperous and progressive. He said that he

started his politics with a sole aim to accomplish the mission of

his grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto

Shaheed.

“My goal is serving the masses to raise their living

standard,” he said and added, “My struggle is only for rights

of the masses not for power.”

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the party’s workers

at Kashmir Chowk.