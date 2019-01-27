PPP, PML-N responsible for damaging institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible for damaging national institutions.

Khursheed Shah first as a minister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and then as Public Accounts Committee chairman, had destroyed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television, and other state institutions by inducting people without observing merit, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police were not spared by the PPP and the PML-N as they had inducted their cronies in the two departments, besides posting their blue-eyed officers at their high positions. Despite all the shortcomings, the CTD, however, had discharged their duties diligently, he added.

As regards the Sahiwal incident, he said the report regarding the matter would be submitted after completion of the inquiry.

To a question about the killing of SS Tahir Khan Dawar after his abduction, he said probe into the matter was underway.

To another question, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PPP and the PML-N wanted to protect the public money looted by their leadership and that was the reason, both the political forces were engaged in playing gimmicks with the present government just to escape from accountability.

“We don’t understand that on which philosophy, both the parties are running their political affairs, “ he said.

Politically both Zardari and Nawaz stood nowhere, he added.