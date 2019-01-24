PPP, PML-N playing gimmicks in NA to avoid cases: Iftikhar Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were playing gimmicks in national assembly to avoid corruption cases.

Trial courts had launched the investigations against the leaders of PPP and PML-N, he said adding that the cases were filed against these political parties during the tenure of last regimes.