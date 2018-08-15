PPP, PML-N duo is unnatural: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday described the PPPP and PML-N duo as unnatural as he saw cracks emerging in the nascent alliance.

“I had already predicted that they cannot move together and now the cracks have started emerging in their alliance,” he said talking to media in front of the Parliament House.

In this reference he mentioned to Pakistan Peoples Party’s reservations expressed on nomination of Shahbaz Sharif as candidate for the premiership. “I foresee more differences in coming days. In view of my political experience, I see them further drifting away in future.”

Expressing hopes for success of nominees of PTI and allied parties in the Parliament, Qureshi thanked all those political parties that had promised support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. “These parties have reposed confidence in leadership of Imran Khan and we are thankful to them.”

When asked about expected vote cast in favor of their candidates, the PTI leader said, giving number would be premature, but candidates fielded by PTI and allies would win with visible majority for sure. “We have full faith in our members. They are committed and determined for a new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

He said PPP has expressed reservation on Shahbaz Sharif and ‘I hope the PML-N would consider PPP’s reservations.”

He said PTI gives importance to all federating units and Parliament would be strong only when all parties play their role in strengthening democracy.