PPP not to back any move to delay election: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that general elections should be held on time as the PPP would neither support any move to delay the same nor it would opt for their boycott.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a political gathering of Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar and expressed grief over killing of ANP leader Haroon Bilour in the incident.

Such incidents were aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of the general election, he said.

He claimed that his party was not given a level playing field in the 2013 election. Freedom of expression and independent media were vital for same level playing field to the political parties, he added.

Bilawal said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and interim government were responsible to hold general elections in a free and fair manner, and they should address complaints/reservations of all the political parties in that regard.

“Benazir Bhutto had rendered supreme sacrifices for the people of the country to strengthen democracy,” he said and claimed her mission would be completed by the PPP.

He criticized the performance of PML-N government, saying the parliament was not given importance to address issues of the people.

He claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had failed to serve the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkawa (KPK) where the party was in power.