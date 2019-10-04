PPP leadership has no legal defense against corruption charges: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that irresponsible statement of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about national institutions, was the proof they have no legal defence against charges of corruption.

In a tweet, the SAPM strongly condemned Bilawal’s talk and said that instead of blaming institutions, he should hold corruption of his father and paternal aunt responsible for the dwindling political fortunes.