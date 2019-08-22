PPP Chairman should not use Kashmir cause to hide corruption: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not use Kashmir cause to hide corruption.

In a tweet shared on her twitter handle, Dr Firdous said the great and brave Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause and urged the two families not do politics on this national cause.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto she said that law would be equally imposed on everyone in Naya Pakistan and in the past President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari used to control puppet prime ministers.