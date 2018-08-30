PPP chairman condoles death of former MPA Ghulam Mujtaba

KARACHI, Aug 30 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited Isran House Larkana to offer condolence on the sad demise of former MPA Haji Ghulam Mujtaba Isran.

Bilawal stayed there for some time and condoled with brother of late MPA, his son and other

members of his family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Junejo and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.