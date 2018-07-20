PPP candidate pledges to provide basic amenities to Baloch people

QUETTA, Jul 20 (APP):PPP’s nominated candidate for NA-268 Sardar Muhammad Umar Gorgage on Friday pledged to provide basic facilities to Baloch people at their doorsteps.

He was addressing an election campaign rally in Dalbandin, organizedby Pakistan People’s Party leaders and workers.

He said that masses were fed-up with traditional politics which had given nothing to the province except for disappointment.

He claimed that District Chagai was a backward area, where power connected to the National Grid was not less than a dream. “But I worked hard and turned this dream into reality during PPP’s government. And provided electricity in District Chagai and gas in Noshki.”

Thousands of youth were provided job opportunities, he claimed. NADRA and passport offices were also established. Benazir Income Support Programme was also available in the district which provided

financial assistance to thousands of widows and poor women, he claimed.

He hoped citizens would reject the politics of racialism in 2018 polls and people of Balochistan would vote for candidates who stood for their rights.