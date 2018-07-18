PPP always written history of sacrifices for democracy: Bilawal

SARGODHA, July 18 (APP)::PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday said his party had always written history of sacrifices for democracy and welfare of the people.

Addressing a public gathering at Jhal Chakian here, he claimed the PPP would get a thumping majority in all provinces despite hurdles being faced regarding election campaign.

He criticised Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif for promoting negative politics and said the PTI had lack of public support for the general election.

Bilawal said the PPP had always struggled for the betterment of the poor and given a revolutionary manifesto for the welfare of the people besides putting the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

He called for giving equal opportunities to all political parties and people to take part in the general election.

Earlier, candidate PPP from NA-90 and others accorded warm welcome to Bilawal Bhutto on reaching Jhal Chakian.