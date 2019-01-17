PPL signs MoU with PBM to support cancer patients

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pfizer Pakistan Limited (PPL) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide medical assistance to needy cancer patients.

Under the agreement, Pfizer Pakistan and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal will support patient diagnosed with cancer and are under critical care requiring novel treatments which are beyond conventional therapies from across Pakistan.