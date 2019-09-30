PPBL gets PSB nod to hold Arabian Sea Title Fight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has got Pakistan Sports Board’s (PBS) approval to hold the World Boxing Council (WBC) event, ‘The Arabian Sea Title Fight’ in Islamabad on November 22, this year.

“Yes, we’ve got the board’s approval to conduct the event at Amir Khan Boxing Academy’s hall,” Syed Nauman Shah, the PPBL President told APP here on Monday.

He said that pugilists from the Arabian Sea Region would be vying in different weight divisions at the marquee event.

The Arabian Sea Region includes 16 countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.