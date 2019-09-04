Power supply to reach 26,000 MW by next year: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised that for the first time in the country’s history, the target of 23,000 megawatt power supply was achieved which would be increased to 26,000 MW next year.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the steps taken for the facilitation of public and easing different phases for doing business in this sector.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Investment Board Zubair Gilani, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and other senior officials attended the briefing, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The secretary power division apprised that special attention was paid to issues including public complaints regarding inflated bills, loadshedding, sudden increase in tariff, prices of power, corruption and policies safeguarding interests of self centered elements.