Power restored In New York City after massive blackout

NEW YORK, Jul 14 (APP):A massive power outage struck parts of New York City on a warm Saturday evening, causing traffic nightmares, leaving tourists confused and sending Broadway theaters’ audiences running into the streets.

Reports of a blackout began to surface on social media around 7 p.m. (4 a.m. PST Sunday), just before midnight (around 9 a.m. PST Sunday) , the city’s power company, Con Edison, announced electricity was almost fully restored. At the height of the outage, local media reports said about 70,000 customers were without power in the United States’ largest city.