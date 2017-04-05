Power generation capacity to increase up to 26000 MW by March 2018: State Minister

HYDERABAD, April 5 (APP): The State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has said the country’s electricity generation capacity will increase to over 18,000 megawatt by the month of July and up to 26,000 MW by March, 2018.

“This is not rhetoric but the people will see the power projects materializing one after another,” he assured while addressing a press

conference at Hyderabad Club on Wednesday.

“The people will see the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will

inaugurate a new power project each month,” he assured.

The minister informed currently around 25 percent shortage of

power existed in the country.

According to him, the total electricity demand in Pakistan stood

around 16,000 MW while the total generation was 12,000 MW, leaving

behind 4,000 MW shortage.

“The prevailing shortfall has been caused by a drop in the hydel

generation which was producing only 1,600 MW out of its total capacity

of 7,000 MW,” he explained.

Ali added the temporary closure of the 1,000 MW Guddu power

plant, Nandipur and some other plants had added to the shortage as

well.

The minister apprised among total generation of 12,000 MW, some

2,500 was coming from the GENCOs and 7,360 MW from the independent power producers besides the hydel production.

He said since 2013 up to 4,200 MW electricity had been added to the

national grid by the incumbent government.

Talking about the complaints regarding the power outages in the

jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the

minister informed as manay as 163 electric feeders out of 461 in HESCO were producing 50 percent or higher line losses.

“I request the media, while covering any protest against the outages, the distribution company’s version and the status of recovery from that particular feeder should also be obtained,” he suggested.

Abid Sher Ali said extended hours of load shedding in the areas

connected with high loss feeders would continue until the recovery of

electricity bills improved.

He told so far the HESCO had removed 772 transformers from the

areas with high line losses and power theft, adding the bill paying consumers in such areas were being supplied electricity through

low capacity transformers.

He further told the HESCO had given 1,620 applications for registrations of FIRs against the power thieves but so far only 72 of

those applications had been entertained.

According to him, there are many areas in Latifabad taluka of

Hyderabad where the consumers had not paid electricity bills for 33 to

34 months but were still using the electricity.

He told that 3 sub divisional officers posted in Latifabad were facing

action over the said issue whose inquiry was also underway.

The minister appreciated the Sindh Government for extending its

cooperation to settle the multi billion dispute over unpaid bills of the former’s departments.

Ali said the provincial government had agreed to pay 60 percent of the

total amount outstanding against all the provincial departments.

He alleged the PPP’s provincial government for failing to deliver as the province’s roads were in a dilapidated state, people did not get clean drinking water, health and education standards remain poor.

Ali said the PML-N would give the people of Sindh their right, adding

that the party would put up a tough challenge to the PPP in the next

general elections.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting attended by the officials of HESCO.