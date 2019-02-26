ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Kan Tuesday said that poverty alleviation and social welfare of the people was top most priority of the PTI government.
Chairing a meeting of poverty alleviation coordination council, the prime minister said, real success was possible only when majority of the people could be brought out of poverty line. He said no government in the past thought over poverty alleviation in the country.
Poverty alleviation, social welfare of people top priority of PTI Govt: PM
