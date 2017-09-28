Posters prepares by students put on display at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Sep 28 (APP): As many as 113 posters prepared by

the students of fifteen secondary schools from the region were put

on display at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Thursday.

The poster competition was organised by the Islamabad Devcom

Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) and Development Communications Network

(Devcom-Pakistan) in collaboration with the Beaconhouse School

System (BSS) Northern Region to commemorate the International Day of

Peace.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Lubna Rehan Pirzada, Member

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chaudrhary Muhammad

Shafiq, Syed Abulhassan Rizvi and representatives Devcom-Pakistan

were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony, hosted

by Khadija Akhtar.

The competition was organised to inculcate passion for peace

among the secondary school students through creative pursuits.

MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada said the Punjab government has taken

several steps to enhance education and youth grooming through

variety of initiatives and programme. Youth cannot be engaged in

peace restoring activities until they are taught the actual meaning

of peace that may be derived out of our religion. The creative

pursuits would certainly lead the youth to well-groomed citizens’

she said.

Minahil, the first prize winner of the competition and a

student of Beaconhouse Harley Street branch, said it was a big

opportunity for the students to show their piece of mind for the

peace in society.