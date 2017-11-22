Post production work of ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ completed

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Producer of film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’
Asghar Ali and Director Naseem Haider Shah have returned
home after completing the post production work of film in
Thailand.
They also brought post produced digital prints of films
and three trailers. One of the trailers of the film will be
released in December.
The film producer told APP here on Wednesday that his
film was ready and would be released country-wide after its
censorship, adding that it was a family film.
