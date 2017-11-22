Post production work of ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ completed

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Producer of film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’

Asghar Ali and Director Naseem Haider Shah have returned

home after completing the post production work of film in

Thailand.

They also brought post produced digital prints of films

and three trailers. One of the trailers of the film will be

released in December.

The film producer told APP here on Wednesday that his

film was ready and would be released country-wide after its

censorship, adding that it was a family film.