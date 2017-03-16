Positive thinking about country’s future developing: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said positive thinking about bright future of Pakistan was being developed among people across the country.

Addressing a consultative meeting regarding innovation,

quality and entrepreneurship here, the minister said due to

successful policies of the government, the growth rate had increased

to 6 per cent.

Ahsan Iqbal said the inflation rate had fallen to record low

level and performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange had reached to

highest level in history of the country.

He said the government was encouraging private

entrepreneurship and public private partnership, adding, “we are

taking measures to ensure promotion of public private partnership

and private entrepreneurship in the budget of upcoming fiscal year.”