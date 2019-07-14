Positive headway as consensus on 80 pc Kartarpur Corridor issues reached: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The second round of talks between India and Pakistan regarding Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims was held here Sunday what Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said concluded with a positive development as both the sides reached consensus on 80 percent of the issues.

Talking to media at Wagah where the two delegations met, Dr Faisal, also Director General South Asia of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said another round of talks would require to sort out rest of the issues.