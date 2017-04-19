Portugal to help build capacity of Pakistani archaeology experts

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Portugal will provide expertise to Pakistan for capacity building of archaeology experts, enabling them to project the country’s precious historical sites and monuments proficiently at international level.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard will be signed between the two countries soon.

This was agreed by Secretary National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division Engineer Aamir Hasan and Ambassador of Portugal Josemanual Santos Draga at a meeting here Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Portugal will provide training to the archaeology experts in Pakistan for documentation of historical heritage sites and monuments. It will also include translation of Pakistani literature in Portuguese language and exchange of literature between the two countries.

MHLH Secretary Aamir Hasan said Pakistan possessed a rich historical and cultural heritage and the Pakistani archaeology experts after getting training under the agreement would be able to project and promote the heritage at international level.

Pakistan and Portugal, he said, had been enjoying cordial relations, which were getting strengthened with the passage of time. “This MoU will open new avenues of mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of cultural heritage and help further boost the cultural ties,” he added.

He requested the Portuguese ambassador to consider signing a visa abolition agreement with Pakistan to allow visa free access to government officials of both the countries.

the Portuguese ambassador agreed to the proposal of Secretary NHLH and promised to contact his government officials in that regard.

Aamir Hasan also invited the Portuguese ambassador to participate in the mega ‘National Book Fair’ being organized by the NHLH’ division from April 22-24.

The ambassador accepted the invitation and said,”Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage carries greater significance at international level and is a source of attraction for the art lovers of world.”