Portfolio of Federal and State Ministers announced

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

has allocated portfolios to 26 Federal Ministers and 13 Ministers

of State.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, portfolios

of 26 federal ministers along with respective ministries are as

follows: Mushahid Ullah Khan (Climate Change); Muhammad

Pervaiz Malik (Commerce and Textile); Hafiz Abdul Kareem

(Communications); Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan (Defence); Rana Tanveer

Hussain (Defence Production); Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman (Federal

Education and Professional Training); Muhammad Ishaq Dar (Finance,

Revenue and Economic Affairs); Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Foreign

Affairs); Akram Khan Durrani (Housing and Works); Ghulam Murtaza

Khan Jatoi (Industries and Production); Ahsan Iqbal (Interior); Riaz

Hussain Pirzada (Inter-Provincial Coordination); Muhammad Barjees

Tahir (Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan); Zahid Hamid (Law and

Justice); Lt. Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi (Narcotics Control);

Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan (National Food Security and Research);

Saira Afzal Tarar (National Health Services, Regulations and

Coordination); Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi (Overseas Pakistanis

and Human Resource Development); Sheikh Aftab Ahmed (Parliamentary

Affairs); Hasil Khan Bizenjo (Ports and Shipping); Molana Ameer

Zaman (Postal Services); Kh.Saad Rafique (Railways); Muhammad Yousaf

(Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony); Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir

Baloch (States and Frontier Regions); Kamran Michael (Statistics)

and Syed Javed Ali Shah (Water Resources).

Likewise, the portfolios of 13 State Ministers along with

their portfolios are as follows: Dr.Tariq Fazal Chaudhary (Capital

Administration and Development Division); Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari

(Commerce and Textile); Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry

(Communications); Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari (Industries

and Production): Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb (Information and

Broadcasting); Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan (Information Technology and

Telecommunications); Dr.Darshan (Inter-Provincial Coordination);

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju (Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource

Development); Jam Kamal Khan (Petroleum); Ch. Jaffar Iqbal (Ports

and Shipping); Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah (Religious Affairs

and Inter-Faith Harmony), Ghalib Khan (States and Frontier Regions)

and Abid Sher Al (Power).