Population, water scarcity, malnutrition three major challenges: Lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Lawmakers while participating in the budget

debate Wednesday termed population growth rate, malnutrition and

water scarcity as three major challenges Pakistan would be facing in

future if not addressed right now.

Sardar Owais Khan Leghari while participating in the debate

said called for giving proper attention towards malnutrition, for ensuring a healthy population in the society.

He said that there was need to focuses on preventive health

strategies rather than curative one.

He said that there studies which showed that Pakistan would be

water scarce country by 2030 and highlighted the importance of

developing National Water Policy to help devised strategies to

overcome this impeding challenge.

He said that rising population was another challenge the

country would be facing if not given proper attention at the current

time.

Leghari said that the prudent policies by the government had

put the economy on growth path as there has been 5.3 percent growth

rate recorded during the outgoing fiscal year while the inflations

has been contained at 4 percent. He said that Pakistan Stock

Exchange was also performing very well.

He said that it was one of the success of the current

government that Population Census was completed after the gap of 19

years adding that the results of the census would begging to surface

from August.

He suggested enhancing regional trade with neighboring

countries to enhance exports, which have witnessed negative growth

during the growth during the outgoing year.

He said that out of the total trade, 26 percent was done with

regional countries which are below the potential.

He stressed the need for improving distribution network system to

overcome power shortages and also advocated for providing net meters

to consumers which would also help overcome energy crisis.

Taking part in discussion, Naseema Panazai claimed that discrimination

was being meted out with the female lawmakers in allocation of funds

and they were not given a signal penny to them during the last four

years.

She urged the government to release funds to the female lawmakers

immediately. She appreciated the government for approving various

dam projects to be set up in Balochistan. However, she said only Rs

400 million was allocated in the budget for Zhob-Chashma power

transmission line adding that it should be increased.

Taking part in the budget discussion, Iftikharuddin congratulated

the government for presenting the federal budget for the fifth

consecutive time. He said government’s steps to strengthen economy

were appreciable.

He said the government has included the Chitral in CPEC which would

bring prosperity in the area.

He lauded the government for enhancing funds to Benazir Income

Support Programme and requested for carrying out survey again so

more deserving people could be added to it. He praised the PM for

allocating more funds for completion of Lowari tunnel project.