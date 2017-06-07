Population, water scarcity, malnutrition three major challenges: Lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Lawmakers while participating in the budget
debate Wednesday termed population growth rate, malnutrition and
water scarcity as three major challenges Pakistan would be facing in
future if not addressed right now.
Sardar Owais Khan Leghari while participating in the debate
said called for giving proper attention towards malnutrition, for ensuring a healthy population in the society.
He said that there was need to focuses on preventive health
strategies rather than curative one.
He said that there studies which showed that Pakistan would be
water scarce country by 2030 and highlighted the importance of
developing National Water Policy to help devised strategies to
overcome this impeding challenge.
He said that rising population was another challenge the
country would be facing if not given proper attention at the current
time.
Leghari said that the prudent policies by the government had
put the economy on growth path as there has been 5.3 percent growth
rate recorded during the outgoing fiscal year while the inflations
has been contained at 4 percent. He said that Pakistan Stock
Exchange was also performing very well.
He said that it was one of the success of the current
government that Population Census was completed after the gap of 19
years adding that the results of the census would begging to surface
from August.
He suggested enhancing regional trade with neighboring
countries to enhance exports, which have witnessed negative growth
during the growth during the outgoing year.
He said that out of the total trade, 26 percent was done with
regional countries which are below the potential.
He stressed the need for improving distribution network system to
overcome power shortages and also advocated for providing net meters
to consumers which would also help overcome energy crisis.
Taking part in discussion, Naseema Panazai claimed that discrimination
was being meted out with the female lawmakers in allocation of funds
and they were not given a signal penny to them during the last four
years.
She urged the government to release funds to the female lawmakers
immediately. She appreciated the government for approving various
dam projects to be set up in Balochistan. However, she said only Rs
400 million was allocated in the budget for Zhob-Chashma power
transmission line adding that it should be increased.
Taking part in the budget discussion, Iftikharuddin congratulated
the government for presenting the federal budget for the fifth
consecutive time. He said government’s steps to strengthen economy
were appreciable.
He said the government has included the Chitral in CPEC which would
bring prosperity in the area.
He lauded the government for enhancing funds to Benazir Income
Support Programme and requested for carrying out survey again so
more deserving people could be added to it. He praised the PM for
allocating more funds for completion of Lowari tunnel project.
