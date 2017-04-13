Population census imperative for betterment of country: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Thursday said holding population census was

imperative for betterment of the country and the process of data

collection would be completed without discrimination.

All the provincial governments had developed consensus on conducting

census in their respective areas, he talking to a private news channel said.

He said the task of census would be accomplished in all parts of the

country without discrimination.

To a question he said it had been decided that priority

would be given to Sindh province regarding the gas connection

facility.