ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Thursday said holding population census was
imperative for betterment of the country and the process of data
collection would be completed without discrimination.
All the provincial governments had developed consensus on conducting
census in their respective areas, he talking to a private news channel said.
He said the task of census would be accomplished in all parts of the
country without discrimination.
To a question he said it had been decided that priority
would be given to Sindh province regarding the gas connection
facility.
Population census imperative for betterment of country: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr